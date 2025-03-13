Metro Atlanta officers catch 3 of 4 suspects accused of crimes in 3 counties after vehicle chase

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies and the Georgia State Patrol chased suspects accused of crimes in multiple counties Thursday.

Officers were able to capture three of the suspects but are still looking for the fourth.

According to GSP, troopers found a Chevrolet Malibu on Johnson Ferry Road in DeKalb County that had been used to commit several felony thefts in Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties.

When troopers tried to stop the vehicle on Thursday afternoon, the car drove off, kicking off a vehicle chase.

A Sandy Springs police officer who was nearby searching for the vehicle joined the pursuit as it headed north on Peachtree Road.

Troopers were able to successfully pull off a PIT maneuver, making the Malibu turn around facing south.

When the driver kept trying to leave, the Sandy Springs officer made contact with the front of the Chevy, keeping it from leaving.

Four suspects left the car and ran while the vehicle was still in gear, causing it to hit a stop sign.

As the suspects fled, GSP said two of them threw guns away and troopers gave chase.

Officials have not released the identities of the four suspects at this time.

According to GSP, DeKalb County investigators are handling charges related to the thefts in the county.

