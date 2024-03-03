Metro Atlanta family remembers former college football player shot and killed by girlfriend

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a former college football player is holding a vigil in his memory after police said he was shot and killed by his girlfriend.

It happened at a Dekalb County apartment complex on Wednesday.

“The worst. The hardest ever,” Antonio Vallery, the father of Treyvon Vallery, said.

That’s really the only way Mr. Vallery could describe the last few days.

Police said his son, 25-year-old former college football player Treyvon Vallery, was shot and killed by his girlfriend, 25-year-old Nina Shaw.

Dekalb County Police said Treyvon and Nina were arguing at an apartment complex in Dekalb County.

During the argument, Nina called her father.

That’s when her father 47-year-old Royricas Shaw and Treyvon started arguing. Police said Royricas shot at Vallery and missed.

Vallery then shot back at Royricas and shot him in the hip. That’s when the girlfriend Nina Shaw shot and killed her boyfriend Treyvon.

Police arrested and charged both the father and girlfriend with Murder, “He didn’t deserve. He didn’t deserve to die like he did,” said Antonio Vallery.

Treyvon and his uncle Steven Vallery worked together, “I got the opportunity to train him, pretty much mentor him the week or so. When he graduated, I told him I was proud of him. I didn’t know that would be the last conversation we would have.”

Family, friends, former teammates and coaches met at Rhodes Jordan Park to honor and remember Treyvon.

Everyone was wearing his favorite color: blue.

“You saw the support that he had today. He loved football and family. That describes Trey. It was very touching. Everybody was out here in full support. He left an impact on everybody’s life,” Benjamin Kelly Jr said.

The Vallery family said Treyvon will be laid to rest in his home state of Mississippi.

You can see their fundraising effort online.

