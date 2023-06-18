Metro Atlanta city to allow outdoor alcohol in downtown area in July

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta city will start allowing citizens to drink alcoholic beverages in public, in certain parts of town, beginning in July.

The City of Chamblee announced it planned to allow the outdoor consumption of alcohol in the city’s Downtown Entertainment District after an ordinance vote in March approved the brews.

The ordinance takes effect on July 1.

According to city leaders, allowing outdoor alcohol consumption is intended to bring a boost to social activities and pedestrian traffic in downtown Chamblee.

In terms of where the drinks can be taken out, Chamblee officials said the Downtown Entertainment District is the stretch from Ingersoll Rand Drive to McGraw Drive.

“This is a great opportunity to increase exposure of our downtown businesses and activities,” Mayor Brian Mock said. “It is our hope that both patrons and businesses within the Downtown Entertainment District drink responsibly and follow our guidelines within the district.”

Here are the rules for the new ordinance, once it takes effect.

Patrons purchasing alcohol from an alcohol-licensed establishment in the district must adhere to the following guidelines:

Hours allowed for outdoor consumption in the Downtown Entertainment District are between 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Anyone who is 21-years-old or older can possess one alcoholic beverage in a downtown alcohol cup purchased from an alcohol-licensed establishment located in the District. Prohibited hours of outdoor consumption are between 10:00 p.m. – 9:00 a.m.

An alcohol-licensed establishment located in the Downtown Entertainment District must dispense an alcoholic beverage in a clear plastic cup for removal from the premises. The cup should display the establishment’s name or logo and a sticker designated from the City authorizing the drink for outdoor consumption in the Downtown Entertainment District.

Mixed drinks containing liquor dispensed in a downtown alcohol cup cannot exceed 12 fluid ounces in size. Malt beverages or wine dispensed in a downtown alcohol cup cannot exceed 16 fluid ounces in size.

Each location participating in outdoor consumption must have a sign on the door.

The sign, according to city officials, reads:

“Patrons leaving this establishment with an alcoholic beverage are required by law to dispose of the beverage before 10:00 p.m. and before leaving the Downtown Entertainment District. Any person who possesses an open alcoholic beverage outside the district, or after 10:00 p.m. within the district, or in an unauthorized container, is in violation of the City Code and may be subject to a citation and/or fine.”

A list of licensed establishments in the open container district can be found online.

