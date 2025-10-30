Mascots, merry elves wanted: Stone Mountain Park hosts hiring event today

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Waterfront Marina at Stone Mountain Park is hosting a hiring event Thursday for workers “to help make the holidays magical.”

They said they are looking for “mascots and merry elves to help make the holidays magical.”

It promises fun roles, flexible hours and “festive vibes.”

The hiring event is scheduled between 4-6 p.m. People also can apply on the website.

Stone Mountain Park has a variety of holiday events scheduled, including Stone Mountain Christmas on select dates between Nov. 8 and Jan. 4.

Tickets and scheduling can be found on the events page.

