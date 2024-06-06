MARTA train hits person near Candler Park Station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — MARTA officials said a person was hit by a train heading west near the Candler Park Station in DeKalb County.

According to MARTA, they were hit by the train just after 9 a.m.

The condition of the person hit is unclear at this time.

Now, emergency crews are taking him or her to the hospital and the rail power in the area has been de-energized.

People are being taken from the Candler Park station to the Avondale station by bus for the time being.

According to MARTA, the person hit by the train has died of what has been determined to be a suicide. They have not been identified.

