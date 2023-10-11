MARTA bus hits teen crossing intersection in DeKalb County, officials say

STONECREST, Ga. — A teen was hit by a MARTA bus on Wednesday morning, according to officials.
It happened at around 8:50 a.m. at the intersection of Panola Road and Covington Highway in Stonecrest, according to MARTA officials.
The teen complained of leg injuries and was taken to a nearby children’s hospital.
Just how severe the child’s injuries are remains unclear.
MARTA officials said the teen is either 13 or 14 years old.
DeKalb police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers were on the scene investigating the collision.
