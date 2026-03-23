Man who escaped DeKalb County custody mid-trial caught in Alabama

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man on the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list was captured in Alabama.

According to the sheriff’s office, fugitive Brian Tripp was captured in Prichard, Alabama. with help from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

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Tripp was on the run after escaping mid-trial in January 2024. He was awarded bond before his escape.

The sheriff’s office said the trial went on without him, and he was convicted of kidnapping, street gang charges and other offenses by a jury, receiving a life sentence plus 65 years.

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While on the run, the sheriff’s office said Tripp faced additional serious charges and was indicted again in April 2025 for helping cover up the death of Anthony Woodland.

Tripp is accused of putting Woodland’s body in a suitcase, then burning it in the woods in 2025.

“Working closely with our law enforcement partners, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, we were able to locate and arrest someone who went to great lengths to avoid accountability,” DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said in a statement. “This case shows we don’t give up. No matter how long it takes or where someone goes, we will keep working to bring them back to face justice.”

Jail records show Tripp is in custody in Alabama, awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

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