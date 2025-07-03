Man shocked trying to steal copper from live electrical box, Dunwoody police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police said a man is “current-ly” facing serious jail time after being injured during a burglary.

Monday night, Dunwoody officers were called to Perimeter Center Parkway after following up on a 911 call about a man hurt.

The injured man, later identified as Muneer Aziz, got a ride from a woman, who was acting as a lookout, police said.

Police said the man was electrocuted while trying to steal copper from a live electrical box. DPD said they found the open box with tools and blood on the ground.

“After receiving treatment at the hospital, both suspects were absolutely ‘shocked’ when they found out they were being ‘charged,’” police said.

While the woman has not been identified, Aziz was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

He’s charged with burglary, possession of tools for a commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

