Man wanted for killing 14-year-old in Ohio arrested in DeKalb County, U.S. Marshals say

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Ohio murder suspect is now in custody in DeKalb County, according to the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Ian Price, 21, was wanted by the Cleveland police for aggravated murder.

Investigators say that in August 2023, Price shot a 14-year-old boy several times. He eventually died from his injuries.

Task Force Officers from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force learned that Price left Ohio and was likely living in Georgia.

He was arrested at a home on S. Deshon Road in Lithonia on Tuesday.

“The senseless violence and killing of juveniles needs to stop. Our USMS task force will do everything in our authority to bring these violent fugitives to justice, including arresting them over 700 miles away from Cleveland,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details about the teen’s murder.

Price is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

