Man shot in parking lot at Kroger

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A man was shot at a metro Atlanta Kroger on Sunday morning.

The Brookhaven Police Department said the incident happened just before 10 a.m. at the Kroger on Peachtree Road NE.

Lt. Corey Van Alen, Brookhaven Police Department, said the victim was shot in the chest.

According to police, the man was shot in the parking lot.

Van Alen said the incident wasn’t common to the area.

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When officers got to the scene they found the man with a gunshot wound and provided first aid until medical personnel arrived.

The man was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and detectives are on their way to the scene to gather more information.

Police did not have an update on the victim’s condition.

Detectives were at the scene reviewing surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses. No suspect was named.

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