Man hit by car on North Druid Hills Road, lanes shut down

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A man has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car Wednesday morning.

Police said a driver hit the man at the intersection of N Druid Hills Rd and Executive Park Dr around 6 a.m. The road’s southbound lanes remain shut down.

Officers started providing CPR before DeKalb paramedics arrived on the scene. They took him to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is critical.

The driver stayed on the scene. It’s unclear if the man was hit while he was inside or outside a crosswalk. The Brookhaven Traffic Safety Unit is currently on scene investigating.

