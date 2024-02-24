Man found hiding behind Dunwoody home after breaking into vehicles, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — One person was arrested after Dunwoody police said he was caught breaking into vehicles.

Police said it was another case of ‘See Something, Say Something.’

According to Dunwoody officials, officers received calls on Saturday morning around 4 a.m. regarding a man breaking into vehicles in the Manhasset subdivision.

Police arrived within minutes and allegedly found the suspect hiding behind one of the homes.

Authorities said, he tried to run away but was quickly arrested.

The suspect’s age and identity were not released.

“Great job by (the) officers and great job by the watchful homeowner,” the department said.

