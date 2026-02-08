Man accused of robbing taxi drivers across metro Atlanta

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police have arrested a man who they say robbed several taxi drivers.

Aaron Rodriguez-Viveros, 29, was arrested on Wednesday after a string of armed robberies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say that between last Thursday and Wednesday, Rodriguez-Viveros targeted three taxi drivers within the City of Brookhaven.

They say he is also wanted for two more armed robberies in Gwinnett County and has outstanding warrants there.

Police executed a search warrant on Briarwood Road on Wednesday and captured him.

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

Details about the robberies have not been released.

Rodriguez-Viveros is being held in the DeKalb County jail on charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group