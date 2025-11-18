Man accused of killing 8-year-old girl in DUI hit-and-run on ICE hold

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Immigration and Customs Enforcement says they now have a hold on a DeKalb County man accused of driving under the influence when he hit and killed an 8-year-old girl.

Jose Alejandro Cuahuizo-Varela is now being charged with homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, and hit-and-run in the death of Maryah Nunn.

Cuahuizo-Varela is accused of hitting the Nunn’s family car on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in September. Maryah was rushed to Children’s Health Care of Atlanta but didn’t survive.

The suspect was out on bond after he was indicted on a previous DUI hit-and-run case.

