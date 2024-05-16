Lithonia man convicted in deadly shooting at Stone Mountain gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lithonia man has been convicted by a jury for shooting and killing a man at a Stone Mountain gas station last year.

On Wednesday, jurors found Nathan Weeks, 27, guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the murder of Isaac Godbolt, 54.

According to DeKalb County police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 4700 block of Redan Road.

When they arrived, they found Godbolt in his car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took him to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Surveillance video shows Weeks arrive at the gas station and hang out with friends.

Godbolt pulled up in his car and talked to one of the people in the group, then pulled up slightly.

Weeks walked over to Godbolt’s car.

Godbolt tried to get out of his car, but police said Weeks opened fire, shooting Godbolt repeatedly.

Weeks then ran away.

In a recorded conversation with his mother, Weeks confessed to the murder.

At the time of his arrest in Columbus, Georgia, Weeks had a handgun that testing showed was the same gun that fired the shell casings found at the scene.

Sentencing for Weeks will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

