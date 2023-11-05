Lithonia first Georgia city to be ‘sensory-inclusive certified’ for disabled Americans

LITHONIA, Ga. — Lithonia announced, through its city police department, that it had become the first city in the state of Georgia to be “Kulture City sensory-inclusive certified.”

Kulture City is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting sensory accessibility and inclusion for those with invisible disabilities, such as autism, post-traumatic stress disorder, Parkinson’s disease, and more, according to the Lithonia Police Department.

The Kulture City website describes their sensory-inclusive certification as a way to help “first responders serve all citizens regardless of their sensory needs, mental health challenges or invisible disabilities.”

On Friday, the department announced that the city was certified as sensory-inclusive, meaning the police department provides “specialized training for [its] officers,” and has made straightforward, “highly impactful modifications” to ensure the community is sensory-inclusive.

“Understanding sensory needs is a powerful catalyst for acceptance and inclusion, as it allows us to better comprehend and accommodate individuals with hidden disabilities,” the department said in a statement.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says that “many people in the United States will have a sensory or communication disorder in their lifetime.”

Those disorders include issues with things like vision, hearing, balance, senses of smell and taste, voice, speech, or language, according to HHS.

While HHS’ sensory information focuses on physical senses and impacts from impairment, the Kulture City certification is also focused on providing a safe response and environment for those with mental health illnesses, physical changes and disorders, and learning disabilities. The nonprofit says those with invisible disabilities react differently to certain situations and can get more easily overwhelmed than neurotypical people.

According to LPD, recognizing the needs of those with invisible disabilities, and making the department sensory-inclusive, creates opportunities for everyone in the community and provides officers with insight into how those with sensory needs perceive and interact with the world.

Police Chief Don Dejarnette echoed a similar sentiment, as well as excitement, about the certification, calling it an achievement.

“We are thrilled to be the first city in Georgia to achieve Kulture City sensory inclusive certification. This training and the sensory kits provided to our officers will enable us to better understand and support individuals with hidden disabilities, leading to safer and more inclusive interactions within our community,” Dejarnette said in a statement.

Now certified, the Lithonia Police Department joins more than 20 First Responder Departments in holding the certification, which can be applied for through the Kulture City nonprofit.

