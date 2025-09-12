At least 50 cars broken into at Dunwoody apartment complex

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating a string of dozens of car break-ins at an apartment complex early Friday morning.

Police say someone smashed the windows of about 50 cars before 4:30 a.m. at the Bell Perimeter Center Apartments on Perimeter Circle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

All of the cars were rummaged through and were damaged, but most did not have anything taken.

Thieves got away with two firearms and a stun gun.

Investigators say they have no information on the suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group