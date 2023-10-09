Kirk Franklin to perform free pop-up concert tonight at metro Atlanta megachurch

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One of the best-selling Gospel artists of all-time will make an appearance in DeKalb County.

Kirk Franklin will perform a pop-up performance at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We are beyond thrilled to host this special pop-up performance and listening experience featuring one of the most internationally acclaimed and revolutionary artists of our time,” New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant said. “Kirk’s unique ability to transcend generations, race, culture and music genres speaks to his undeniable gifts in music and ministry. We are blessed to have him at New Birth for this enlightening, uplifting and life-changing experience.”

On Friday, Franklin released “Father’s Day,” his first studio album in four years.

Monday night’s event is free at New Birth, which is located off Woodrow Road in Stonecrest. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and Franklin is scheduled to go on at 7:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church call to action (WSB-TV)

©2023 Cox Media Group