Inmate dies at DeKalb County Jail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the DeKalb County Jail died while in custody Sunday, the sheriff’s office said.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that 57-year-old Michael Gafa, who had been in the jail since September 2025, was found unresponsive in his cell.

On-site medical staff and DeKalb EMS responded immediately, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The DeKalb Sheriff’s Office takes any loss of life in our custody very seriously,” said Sheriff Melody M. Maddox. “While there is no indication of foul play or criminal activity, incidents of this nature—regardless of cause—are subject to a thorough investigation.”

