Inmate died at DeKalb County Jail on Sunday, sheriff’s office says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced an inmate had died while in custody on Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Van Lebron Johnson, 57, was in an inmate housing unit on Sunday when officers were alerted to a medical emergency.

Jail staff found Johnson unresponsive in his cell and emergency medical services were performed by jail and health services staff.

The sheriff’s office said Johnson was pronounced dead at the cell.

According to information provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson had been in custody at the jail since Jan. 22.

The sheriff’s office said Johnson was charged with criminal trespass, giving a false name to law enforcement and interfering with government property.

Johnson did not provide deputies with a home address when he was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

The medical examiner has not released Johnson’s cause of death and the incident is currently under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards.

