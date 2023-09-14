Ilegal weapons, suitcases full of marijuana found in DeKalb County home after GBI raid

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Drugs and illegal weapons were found at a home in Stonecrest after police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office executed a search warrant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene Wednesday afternoon, where there was at least one SWAT vehicle at a home on Winslow Crossing.

DeKalb County Police Department’s SWAT team assisted the agents in executing the warrant and it appeared that the home’s garage door had been broken down.

According to officials with the GBI, agents found a large amount of illegal drugs and weapons inside the home.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials told Channel 2 Action News no one is in custody.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Decomposing body found in trunk of silver Jaguar outside of popular Gwinnett sauna, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group