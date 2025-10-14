I-20 shut down after crash with ‘serious injuries’ near Panola Road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A major crash has Interstate 20 in DeKalb County shut down.

According to an alert from the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash happened in Lithonia on I-20 ahead of the Panola Road exit.

“Motorists should consider using SR 12 West as an alternate route to avoid delays,” the GDOT alert said.

In a brief response shared with Channel 2 Action News, the DeKalb County Police Department said officers are on the scene of what looks like a multi-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer.

Police said they are “getting reports of at least one person hurt, serious injuries.”

DeKalb County Fire Rescue told Channel 2 Action News one person was transported after being hit by a vehicle, but the circumstances were not immediately available.

