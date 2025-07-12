Hole opens up on Buford Highway in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A small hole opened up in the middle of Buford Highway on Saturday morning.

Officers say they saw the hole near Briarwood Road just before 7 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They noticed that the ground had eroded underneath the roadway.

One southbound lane of Buford Hwy. is currently shut down.

DeKalb County watershed officials and Department of Transportation officials are currently evaluating the hole.

It’s unclear when the road may fully reopen.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group