Hantavirus patients discharged from Emory Hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two patients who were brought to Emory University Hospital from the MV Hondius cruise ship have been discharged.

Emory officials say they were discharged safely from the Serious Communicable Diseases Unit.

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Both patients were brought to Emory after landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

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