Free breakfast, lunches offered for DeKalb County students

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Some DeKalb County students can get free breakfast and lunch, so more kids stay healthy over the summer. 

    Several recreation centers and churches are taking part in the summer food service program.

    Students can get breakfast and lunch until July 27.

    Applications and full program site participation requirements can be found at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks under “Programs/Events” or picked up Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Drive, Decatur, GA. 
     

    FULL LIST:

    Browns Mill Recreation Center

    2101 Browns Mill Road

    Lithonia, GA 30038

    Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

    Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

     

    Crown of Glory Church International

    2007 2nd Avenue

    Decatur, GA 30032

    Breakfast: N/A

    Lunch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

     

    Exchange Recreation Center

    2771 Columbia Drive

    Decatur, GA 30034

    Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

    Lunch: Noon – 1 p.m.

     

    Four Season Sport Camp

    1855 Brockett Road

    Tucker, GA 30084

    Breakfast: N/A

    Lunch: Noon – 1 p.m.

    Greater Friendship Church

    648 Jordan Lane

    Decatur, GA 30033

    Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

    Lunch: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

     

    Gresham Park Recreation Center

    3113 Gresham Road

    Atlanta, GA 30316

    Breakfast: 7:15 – 8:15 a.m.

    Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

     

    Hamilton Recreation Center

    3262 Chapel Street

    Scottdale, GA 30079

    Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

    Lunch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

     

    Inventors Club at Redemptive Life

    406 Pleasant Hill Road NW

    Conyers, GA 30012

    Breakfast: 8:30 – 9 a.m.

    Lunch: Noon – 12:45 p.m.

    Latter Rain Church

    4633 Covington Highway

    Decatur, GA 30035

    Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

    Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

     

    Lou Walker Park

    3569 Larkspur Terrace

    Decatur, GA 30032

    Breakfast: 8:45 – 9:30 a.m.

    Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

     

    Lucious Sanders Recreation Center

    2484 Bruce Street

    Lithonia, GA 30058

    Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

    Lunch: 11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

     

    Mason Mill Recreation Center

    1340-B McConnell Dr.

    Decatur, GA 30033

    Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

    Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

    Midway Recreation Center

    3181 Midway Road

    Decatur, GA 30032

    Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

    Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

     

    N.H. Scott Recreation Center

    2230 Tilson Road

    Decatur, GA 30032

    Breakfast: 8:30 – 9 a.m.

    Lunch: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

     

    OCTOP

    1719 Redan East

    Lithonia, GA 30058

    Breakfast: 9:30 – 10 a.m.

    Lunch: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

     

    Porter Sanford

    3181 Rainbow Drive

    Decatur, GA 30034

    Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

    Lunch: Noon – 1 p.m.

    Temple of Faith C.O.G.I.C.

    1550 Glenwood Ave. SE

    Atlanta, GA 30016

    Breakfast: N/A

    Lunch: Noon – 1 p.m.

     

    The Potter’s House

    2300 West Park Place Blvd., Suite 135

    Stone Mountain, GA 30087

    Breakfast: 10 – 11 a.m.

    Lunch: 1:30 – 3 p.m.

     

    Tobie Grant Recreation Center

    644 Parkdale Drive

    Scottdale, GA 30079

    Breakfast: 8 – 8:30 a.m.

    Lunch: Noon – 12:30 p.m.

     

    Voice of Praise Church of God

    1368 Stephenson Road

    Lithonia, GA 30058

    Breakfast: 8 – 10 a.m.

    Lunch: Noon – 1 p.m.

     

    June 4 – July 6

     

    Decatur/DeKalb Housing Authority

    481 Electric Ave.

    Decatur, GA 30030

    Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

    Lunch: 12:05 – 1:05 p.m.

     

    June 11 – July 6

     

    I Discover Camp

    105 Electric Avenue

    Decatur, GA 30030

    Breakfast: N/A

    Lunch: 10:50 a.m. – 12:50 p.m.

     

    June 11 – July 20

     

    Fugees Family

    141 East College Ave.

    Building, Buttrick, 2nd Floor

    Breakfast: N/A

    Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

