Free breakfast, lunches offered for DeKalb County students

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Some DeKalb County students can get free breakfast and lunch, so more kids stay healthy over the summer.
Several recreation centers and churches are taking part in the summer food service program.
Students can get breakfast and lunch until July 27.
Watch Channel 2 Action News This Morning for more details
Applications and full program site participation requirements can be found at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks under “Programs/Events” or picked up Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Drive, Decatur, GA.
FULL LIST:
Browns Mill Recreation Center
2101 Browns Mill Road
Lithonia, GA 30038
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Crown of Glory Church International
2007 2nd Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Exchange Recreation Center
2771 Columbia Drive
Decatur, GA 30034
Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: Noon – 1 p.m.
Four Season Sport Camp
1855 Brockett Road
Tucker, GA 30084
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: Noon – 1 p.m.
Greater Friendship Church
648 Jordan Lane
Decatur, GA 30033
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Gresham Park Recreation Center
3113 Gresham Road
Atlanta, GA 30316
Breakfast: 7:15 – 8:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Hamilton Recreation Center
3262 Chapel Street
Scottdale, GA 30079
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Inventors Club at Redemptive Life
406 Pleasant Hill Road NW
Conyers, GA 30012
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: Noon – 12:45 p.m.
Latter Rain Church
4633 Covington Highway
Decatur, GA 30035
Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Lou Walker Park
3569 Larkspur Terrace
Decatur, GA 30032
Breakfast: 8:45 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Lucious Sanders Recreation Center
2484 Bruce Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Mason Mill Recreation Center
1340-B McConnell Dr.
Decatur, GA 30033
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Midway Recreation Center
3181 Midway Road
Decatur, GA 30032
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
N.H. Scott Recreation Center
2230 Tilson Road
Decatur, GA 30032
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
OCTOP
1719 Redan East
Lithonia, GA 30058
Breakfast: 9:30 – 10 a.m.
Lunch: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
Porter Sanford
3181 Rainbow Drive
Decatur, GA 30034
Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: Noon – 1 p.m.
Temple of Faith C.O.G.I.C.
1550 Glenwood Ave. SE
Atlanta, GA 30016
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: Noon – 1 p.m.
The Potter’s House
2300 West Park Place Blvd., Suite 135
Stone Mountain, GA 30087
Breakfast: 10 – 11 a.m.
Lunch: 1:30 – 3 p.m.
Tobie Grant Recreation Center
644 Parkdale Drive
Scottdale, GA 30079
Breakfast: 8 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: Noon – 12:30 p.m.
Voice of Praise Church of God
1368 Stephenson Road
Lithonia, GA 30058
Breakfast: 8 – 10 a.m.
Lunch: Noon – 1 p.m.
June 4 – July 6
Decatur/DeKalb Housing Authority
481 Electric Ave.
Decatur, GA 30030
Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: 12:05 – 1:05 p.m.
June 11 – July 6
I Discover Camp
105 Electric Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 10:50 a.m. – 12:50 p.m.
June 11 – July 20
Fugees Family
141 East College Ave.
Building, Buttrick, 2nd Floor
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}