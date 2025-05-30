First Target, now Dollar General: Why Dr. Jamal Bryant is asking for people to boycott the company

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After he announced a consumer boycott of all Target stores, New Birth Cathedral Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant has now started a new boycott against discount store giant Dollar General.

Bryant started the Target boycott earlier this year after the retail giant rolled back its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies in step with an executive order by President Donald Trump.

Now, he is asking people to boycott Dollar General because they have done away with their DEI programs as well.

“What is your ask?” Channel 2’s Audrey Washington asked Bryant on Friday.

“We’re asking several things. One is a revisitation of diversity, equity, and inclusion. That they will be in partnership with Black farmers and vendors, and that there will be an investment into the Black community,” Bryant said.

Bryant said he hopes the Dollar General boycott will pressure executives and shareholders to change course.

“This is what we are calling the summer of discontent,” Bryant said. “We’re asking people to call, and email, and post on social media if that is their only option. If they are in other areas, we are asking them to walk away.”

Washington emailed the Dollar General corporation about the boycott. A spokesperson sent her a statement, saying:

“Our mission is not “Serving Some Others” – it is simply “Serving Others.” We are proud to serve millions of Americans from all backgrounds and walks of life in our 20,500+ stores, offering everyday necessities at affordable prices, often in areas that other retailers have chosen not to serve. Likewise, we are proud to offer our employees respect and opportunity in a work environment built on the dignity and differences of each unique individual. We continuously evolve our programs in support of the long-term interests of our customers, employees, and shareholders.”

“Only 2% of their executives are people of color. They get somewhere in the orbit of $40 billion a year in profit, yet they have never given to a HBCU or an organization or given to a Black movement,” Bryant said.

The boycott is slated to run from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

