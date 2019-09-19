MARTA service resumes after brush fires near tracks

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - MARTA service has resumed as normal after a series of brush fires near the tracks between the Chamblee and Brookhaven stations shut down northbound train travel and some intersections Thursday afternoon.
Channel 2 Action News viewers sent us pictures and video of the smoke.
ATL people, is MARTA on fire by Chamblee? @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/IR3zGm3cwM— Greg F (@Books_Not_Wooks) September 19, 2019
Fires at @MARTASERVICE at Brookhaven and another here, just north. #atlanta #marta pic.twitter.com/2XhbYTdsY6— Jason A (@spus44) September 19, 2019
Officials said the flames broke out along the Norfolk Southern train tracks. They have since been extinguished.
