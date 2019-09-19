  • MARTA service resumes after brush fires near tracks

    BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - MARTA service has resumed as normal after a series of brush fires near the tracks between the Chamblee and Brookhaven stations shut down northbound train travel and some intersections Thursday afternoon.

    Officials said the flames broke out along the Norfolk Southern train tracks. They have since been extinguished. 

     

