Firefighters rescue cat trapped in car engine

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Fire Rescue crews faced a “purr-plexing” situation while at the scene of a crash recently.

Crews with Station 19 discovered a cat trapped in a vehicle’s engine compartment. They worked to free the orange and white cat.

“Just another example of our firefighters being ready for whatever the day brings!” the fire department said in a social media post.

Cats are known to get up in car engines particularly in winter to escape the cold. They may also hide up in an engine to conceal themselves from a rival cat or other predator, pet website Catster said.

Drivers can keep cats out of their car by keeping their car in a garage.

Barring that, drivers can check to see if cats or other wildlife are in their vehicle with a “think and thump,” BC SPCA said.

Thump the hood of your car. Honk your horn. Wait a few moments, and then check under the car for animals.

Experts encourage cat owners to keep their pets indoors to avoid this and other dangers.

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