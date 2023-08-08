Filet mignon at Waffle House? Yes, that used to be a thing along with these other food items

ATLANTA — It opened its door in 1955, and ever since then, Waffle House has become a staple for food goers across the country for nearly 70 years now.

The first location opened its doors at 2719 East College Avenue in Avondale Estates by Joe Rogers Sr. and Tom Forkner on Sept. 5, 1955.

Rogers and Forkner were neighbors. Rogers worked for the Toddle House restaurant chain while Forkner was in the real estate business. The two men decided that their city needed a 24-hour restaurant and Waffle House was born.

“We are not in the food business. We are in the people business,” is what Rogers would always say.

Under Rogers’ and Forkner’s leadership, the chain grew to 400 restaurants by the end of the 1970s. They stepped out of the day-to-day running of the business later that decade. Both Rogers and Forkner died just a month apart from each other in 2017.

Waffle House has become a national treasure since it first opened. It now operates more than 1,900 restaurants in 25 states.

Here’s a look back at just some of the menu items and how much they cost in 1955:

Coca-Cola: 10 cents

Hashbrown potatoes: 20 cents

Waffles: 40 cents

Eggs: 40 cents

Throughout the years, Waffle House kept most of the stapes that remain on the menu today, but there are some items that were once offered that have now disappeared.

That include filet mignon. It was the most expensive item on the menu at the high price of $1.50 and was served with a salad, potatoes, and a toasted bun.

For something on the healthier side, how about a pear salad with cheese, at just $0.35?

You could take home a whole pie that was “baked fresh daily in our own kitchen,” for $1.25.

You could also find a variety of soups on the menu from chicken noodle to cream of tomato -- only $0.30.

If you added up every item on the original 1955 menu, it would cost you a whopping $21.85.

A museum now stands where the original Waffle House was located in Avondale Estates. In fact, it was one of the first places Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez visited when he came to Atlanta.

