Family left without answers 1 year after woman's death on popular walking trail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It has been almost a year since a woman's body was found on a popular walking trail and her family is still searching for answers.
High school students discovered Shantrelle Monroe's body near a playground off the Stone Mountain trail on Dec. 12, 2018.
DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News last year they believed someone lured the 24-year-old to her death. But no arrests have been made in the case yet, which is frustrating Monroe's family.
A prayer vigil was held Sunday night for Monroe, who would have turned 25 Saturday.
The emotional plea from her family at prayer vigil for new leads in the case, tonight on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
