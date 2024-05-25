Emory patient who missed college graduation has his own ceremony in the hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old man couldn’t make it to his college graduation, so graduation came to him.

Emory University Hospital held a graduation ceremony for Grant Martin, who couldn’t attend his graduation earlier this month because he’s waiting on a heart transplant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Saturday, Columbus State University President Dr. Stuart Rayfield and other officials came to the hospital to have a graduation ceremony just for him and confer his degree.

“This is an opportunity we don’t get very often to get to recognize one of our students in such an individual manner,” Rayfield said. “And Grant, I think you have well earned this.”

Martin was awarded his Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

TRENDING STORIES:

He told Channel 2 Action News that he is excited for the future.

“Once I get out of here, I can’t wait to actually find work and be able to start working in classrooms with students,” he said.

Martin was born with a congenital heart defect and will remain in the hospital until he receives a new heart.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

'Iconic' LGBTQ+ bar in midtown Atlanta shuts down after fire

©2024 Cox Media Group