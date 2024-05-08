Dunwoody police officers getting seventh pay raise since 2021, up between $15K and $20K

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dunwoody police officers and other city employees are getting a raise.

The city says in the last couple of years they have raised the salary for police officers between $15,000 and $20,000.

A mid-year pay increase of 4.25% was approved by the city council in April and will take effect on May 30.

That follows a raise last year averaging 14% for police officers, detectives, sergeants, and lieutenants.

It’s the seventh pay raise for police in Dunwoody since 2021.

Overall, officers and detectives have received pay increases of 44.8%.

“During planning for the 2024 budget, Dunwoody’s Mayor and City Council members made a commitment to look for ways to support our police with salary increases. I worked closely with staff to crunch the numbers and fulfill the Council’s commitment,” said Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton. “This increase continues a pattern of prioritizing public safety in Dunwoody.”

At the end of 2020, the starting pay for an officer with a high school degree and no public safety experience was $44,567.

That starting pay will increase to $59,391 on May 30.

At the end of 2020, the starting pay for an officer with a bachelor’s degree and five years of public safety experience was $49,794.

It will increase to $71,351 on May 30.

In addition to higher pay, the department offers a benefits package that includes a take-home vehicle, a $15,000 signing bonus, $800 a month stipend for living in the city limits, 100% city-paid employee medical coverage and 90% city-paid family medical coverage, employer retirement contribution up to 21.2%, 100% city-paid life insurance, AD&D, and short and long-term disability insurance, up to $4,000 tuition assistance each year, 15 paid holidays, $2,500 in additional pay for SWAT operators, and a $4,000 per year bonus for Crime Investigation Department, K-9, Crime Response Team, and Community Outreach employees.

