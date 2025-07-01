Dunwoody police officers, city employees get a pay raise

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police officers are getting a pay raise beginning Tuesday. The City of Dunwoody approved a 4.9% mid-year pay increase effective July 1.
With the increase, base salaries for officers will range from $62,301 to $99,682.
New hires are also eligible for a $15,000 signing bonus, which is distributed over time.
Dunwoody police officers also receive certain benefits, including:
- a take-home vehicle program
- an $800-per-month housing stipend for officers living within city limits
- 100% city-paid employee medical and dental coverage effective on their first day of employment
- 90% city-paid family medical coverage, which also begins on their first day of work
- Up to $4,000 per year in tuition reimbursement
- 15 paid holidays each year, and more.
In addition to police officers, other city employees will also receive a 4.9% pay increase.
