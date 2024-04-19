Dunwoody police looking into alleged threats at Lemonade Days Festival, will have extra security

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are looking into potential security threats to the annual Lemonade Days Festival taking place this weekend.

The department posted on Facebook that it was aware of social media posts that have “created concern” for the festival.

Police said they developed a security plan months ahead of time to properly prepare for this event and that they will have extra police officers along with new technology in place.

The department said it encourages everyone to report anything suspicious by calling 911.

It is unclear exactly what these threats were.

This will be the 24th installment of the festival.

The Lemonade Days Festival runs at Brook Run Park from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and then 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

