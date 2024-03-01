Dunwoody increases hiring bonuses for new police recruits to $15,000

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City of Dunwoody announced Friday it’ll be increasing the size of the hiring bonuses it offers for new police recruits, citing a competitive job market.

According to the city, police hiring bonuses will grow from $10,000 to $15,000.

“We believe the $15,000 bonus will help us attract experienced officers who will make our department even stronger,” Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan said in a statement. “This will also give us a hiring advantage as we build our new crime response team, which answers a need in the community and provides new opportunities and challenges for our officers.”

City officials said the hiring bonus starts with $3,000 during a new hire’s first pay period. Extra payments will be made each year for three years to support officer retention efforts.

Additionally, the Dunwoody City Council approved the creation of new law enforcement positions to launch a Crime Response Team, which will have a sergeant and three officers.

“With these new positions, excellent benefits and strong community support, the Dunwoody Police Department is well-positioned for the future,” Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton said. “We’re committed to attracting and retaining the best of the best.”

According to Dunwoody officials, members of the Crime Response Team will specialize in crime-reduction strategies and will focus on drug trafficking, vice crimes, organized retail theft, entering autos and more.

The city said the benefits package for police, on top of the hiring bonuses, includes:

$800 monthly housing stipend for police officers who live in Dunwoody

Take-home vehicle program

100% city-paid employee medical and dental coverage immediately

Vacation days available immediately

90% city-paid family medical coverage immediately

Employer retirement contribution up to 21.2%

Up to $4,000 tuition assistance annually

15 paid holidays

