Driver leads GSP troopers on high-speed chase after attempted traffic stop in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol said a man took them on a high-speed chase after an attempted traffic stop Tuesday morning.

The incident started at 9:48 a.m., when state troopers tried to pull a driver, later identified as Landis Bernard Stewart-Moore, for a speed-related traffic stop.

GSP said Stewart-Moore was driving 88 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone.

When troopers tried to have Stewart-Moore pull over on Interstate 20 West, he instead drove off, initiating a pursuit.

GSP said he then exited onto Flat Shoals Road heading north, made a U-turn, then turned onto Second Avenue as officers pursued him through Decatur.

Troopers eventually tried to block Stewart-Moore in his Honda Civic behind a business parking lot on Mead Street but were unsuccessful and he continued driving away.

During the pursuit, he ran the Honda into a city street sign and a tree, then drove onto Feld Avenue before hitting two parked vehicles, then getting out of the car and running away.

After calling in several teams for assistance, Stewart-Moore was captured and charged with felony fleeing, misdemeanor obstruction of justice, driving on a suspended license, hit and run, damage to property and possession of marijuana.

