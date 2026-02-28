DoorDash driver flew into rage at restaurant when food wasn’t ready; pointed gun, laser at people

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a DoorDash delivery driver became violent and fought restaurant employees because he had to wait to pick up his order.

Workers say he also pulled a gun equipped with a laser sight, Channel 2’s Tom Regan learned.

Ameer Salame, the owner of Ameer’s Mediterranean Grill, said they were extremely busy last Friday night.

He said the delivery driver walked in to pick up an order and went ballistic when they told him it wasn’t ready, and he had to wait.

“That was a problem for him,” Salame said. “He started throwing trays around the restaurant, scaring the customers and everything.”

He fought with workers and was thrown out of the restaurant. They hoped he was leaving, but he pulled a handgun equipped with a green laser light out of his car instead.

“He ran out to the front of the building, and he started waving the gun inside,” Salame said. “He had a laser on it. He was just pointing it at people in the restaurant.”

One customer made a praying gesture, signaling to the gunman not to open fire. He left, climbed back into his car and took off.

A few days later, police arrested 36-year-old Maze Coburn following a traffic stop.

“With assistance from Gwinnett authorities, we were able to apprehend that individual and take him into custody,” said Lt. Anthony Patron.

Police say the suspect has a history of arrests.

The latest charges against him include aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

