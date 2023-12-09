DeKalb woman charged with murder after deputies find assortment of drugs, guns at home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County woman has been arrested and charged with murder. Police officers also found drugs and assault rifles at her home.

On Dec. 3, officers responded to a home on Panola Road about a person found dead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The suspect was identified as Immunique Butler.

Police did not provide details of the alleged murder Butler was involved in.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Tuesday, deputies found Butler and began searching her home.

Officers found a kilo of cocaine, 5.3 ounces of crack cocaine, 78.8g of amphetamine, 49.8oz of Ecstasy pills, 2.55oz of Methamphetamine, 200 milliliters of Promethazine, 20 Oxycodone pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, two assault rifles, two handguns and a large amount of money was seized from the home.

In addition to Butler, three other unidentified suspects were arrested by DeKalb police on outstanding warrants.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Jurors in YSL RICO trial told to stay off social media after concerns videos could show up online

©2023 Cox Media Group