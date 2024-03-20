DeKalb County

DeKalb Schools students to work from home on day of solar eclipse next month

Those in the roughly 2575-mile path will see a total solar eclipse – meaning that they will go into total darkness as the moon moves in between the sun and the Earth.

Solar eclipse 2024 On April 8, 31 million residents in 15 U.S. states will be treated to an event as old as the planet when a solar eclipse will cut across a good portion of the country. (Dimas Rachmatsyah/Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Schools will observe a virtual learning day next month on the day of a solar eclipse.

District officials shared the news on Tuesday.

The Great American Eclipse will last from 1:45 p.m. to 4:21 p.m. on April 8.

The eclipse will pass over Mexico, the United States and Canada, according to NASA.

This virtual learning day comes after the students go on spring break from April 1-5.

If you are viewing the eclipse, it is advised to wear eyeglasses for safety purposes.

