DeKalb Schools students to work from home on day of solar eclipse next month

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Schools will observe a virtual learning day next month on the day of a solar eclipse.
District officials shared the news on Tuesday.
The Great American Eclipse will last from 1:45 p.m. to 4:21 p.m. on April 8.
The eclipse will pass over Mexico, the United States and Canada, according to NASA.
This virtual learning day comes after the students go on spring break from April 1-5.
If you are viewing the eclipse, it is advised to wear eyeglasses for safety purposes.
