Dekalb Police investigate Halloween night shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Dekalb County police are investigating a shooting incident at a small shopping plaza on Snapfinger Woods Drive that happened sometime around 9 p.m. Friday night.

Police say they were called out to the plaza, which has a convenience store with gas pumps, a liquor store and cleaners for reports of a man shot.

Officers tell Channel 2 Action News that the man was shot with critical injuries. Our photographer at the scene said he could see what appeared to be a victim covered by a sheet.

Investigators were still canvassing the plaza and area surrounding it at 11 p.m. Friday night. They did not know if, what or whom they would be looking for as a suspect.

We will continue to monitor this incident and bring you the latest on Channel 2 Action News This Morning beginning at 5 a.m.

