Dekalb Police investigate Halloween night shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Dekalb County police are investigating a shooting incident at a small shopping plaza on Snapfinger Woods Drive that happened sometime around 9 p.m. Friday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police say they were called out to the plaza, which has a convenience store with gas pumps, a liquor store and cleaners for reports of a man shot.
Officers tell Channel 2 Action News that the man was shot with critical injuries. Our photographer at the scene said he could see what appeared to be a victim covered by a sheet.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman killed in shooting at crowded shopping center in Gwinnett County
- ABC/Disney network off YouTube TV during dispute
- Help fight hunger in Georgia: WSB-TV, United Way team up to help people facing food crisis
Investigators were still canvassing the plaza and area surrounding it at 11 p.m. Friday night. They did not know if, what or whom they would be looking for as a suspect.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
We will continue to monitor this incident and bring you the latest on Channel 2 Action News This Morning beginning at 5 a.m.
©2025 Cox Media Group