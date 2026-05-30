DeKalb PD hiring event looks to lure officers, new recruits with hiring bonus

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department held a one-stop hiring event this Saturday to recruit dedicated officers to protect communities.
The event took place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Tobie Grant Recreation Center in Scottdale.
DeKalb PD says it offers competitive compensation packages for new recruits and sworn officers. New recruits can earn a starting salary up to $64,050, along with a $3,000 signing bonus.
Sworn officers are eligible for a starting salary up to $73,500, and non-returning DeKalb County Police Department officers can receive a $5,000 signing bonus.
DeKalb County Police Department offers officers benefits that include a take-home car, housing assistance and advancement opportunities.
Applicants began the event by running an agility course.
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