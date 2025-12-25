DeKalb officer on leave after pedestrian killed on I-75

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County officer is on leave after being involved in a deadly crash while he was off duty.

Cobb County police say they were called to a crash involving a pedestrian and a marked DeKalb County police cruiser on Interstate 75 near Terrell Mill Road just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Investigators say the man was walking on the I-75 Northwest Corridor when they walked into the right lane and into the path of the police car.

He was thrown across the interstate and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released because his next of kin has not been notified.

The off-duty officer was not injured.

DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the officer is on administrative leave while they investigate, as is protocol.

