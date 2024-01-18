DeKalb County schools encourage parents to get school bus tracking app

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Joan Travis says when she’s coming to get you, you can wait until the last minute.

“Thirty seconds. They know they can get to that bus stop without being out there in the cold,” Joan said.

Travis has been picking up and dropping off DeKalb County Schools students over the last years nine years and hundreds of thousands of miles. On some of those days, like the one earlier this week, the temperatures were in the teens.

“There’s no need in waiting five, 10, 15, 20 minutes. You can go out to the bus stop when you know the bus is actually approaching your stop location,” Bernando Brown told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

Brown is the district’s Director of Student Transportation. He says there’s an app for that, a school bus tracking app.

“Anyone with a smartphone today, the first thing you do when you get out of bed is you pick your phone up and look at it,” Brown said.

And find out exactly where the bus is and when it will arrive. Parents and students can track their bus while Brown and his staff track all of them. Which bus it is, who the driver is, where they are, and how fast they are going.

The school system buses 65,000 students twice a day, and they’re disappointed to report that only 13 parents are registered for the free app.

Travis says any who are unsure about it, shouldn’t be.

“It works. It really works,” Travis said.

