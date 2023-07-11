DeKalb County protecting its LGBTQ+ citizens from discrimination

DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb County commissioners have passed a non-discrimination ordinance. It protects all marginalized groups.

Now, DeKalb County joins more than a dozen cities and counties across Georgia with similar ordinances.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DeKalb County commissioners and ordinance supporters displayed the pride flag Tuesday to ringing applause.

Commissioners had just voted seven to zero to pass an ordinance that bans discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

It also protects hairstyles associated with race, gender or cultural identity known as the CROWN Act.

Commissioner Robert Patrick says it’s essential for local governments to combat discrimination.

“I wish I could say this vote takes care of it. The environment we’re in these days is less friendly and more antagonistic to just treating people fairly,” Patrick said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Stephe Koontz, a transgender city council member from Doraville, says the ordinance applies not only to the LGBTQ+ community.

“But it protects everyone in DeKalb County that might be discriminated against because of their race or a whole list of things that they’ve added into the ordinance to make everyone on a level playing field,” Koontz said.

The local law also bans discrimination on the basis of race, religion, age, national origin, and political affiliation.

A person can file a complaint with the county, which could lead to mediation or a hearing.

Violations of the ordinance could result in the suspension of a business license for six months.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Dekalb County CEO Michael Thurmond says the ordinance makes a powerful statement.

“Injustice must be addressed and overcome. This is DeKalb County saying diversity is what we aspire for, what we believe in, this is America.”

The ordinance will take effect in the next six months.

IN OTHER NEWS:

A lasting legacy: the 1996 Olympics and the park that pushed Atlanta into the spotlight Construction wrapped up on Centennial Olympic Park just six days before the opening ceremonies.

©2022 Cox Media Group