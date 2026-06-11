DeKalb County proposes property tax increases, schedules public hearings

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Dekalb County government is proposing an increase to property taxes for the coming year and that means they have to hold public meetings before it can be approved.

In their announcement, DeKalb County officials said the government is proposing a millage rate increase of 11.635 mills.

The current rollback millage rate in DeKalb County is calculated at 11.518 mills, according to the county.

Should the county commission vote to approve the increased rate, it would amount to a 1.02% higher property tax, the county said.

Public meetings for the rate increase will be held at the DeKalb County Government Services Center’s Multipurpose Room on:

June 23 at 10 a.m.

June 23 at 6 p.m.

July 7 at 10 a.m.

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