DeKalb County police investigating woman’s body being found in creek

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating the death of a woman after her body was found on Friday evening near a creek.

Officials say at 5:09 p.m. on Friday, police responded to the 2700 block of Rockdale Drive in reference to a person found.

When they arrived on scene, they found a deceased, adult woman in the woods next to a creek. Law enforcement officials say there were no obvious signs of foul play.

DKPD officials say their investigation is ongoing.

The woman’s cause of death is under review by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

