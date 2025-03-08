DeKalb County police investigating woman’s body being found in creek

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating the death of a woman after her body was found on Friday evening near a creek.
Officials say at 5:09 p.m. on Friday, police responded to the 2700 block of Rockdale Drive in reference to a person found.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When they arrived on scene, they found a deceased, adult woman in the woods next to a creek. Law enforcement officials say there were no obvious signs of foul play.
DKPD officials say their investigation is ongoing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Kandi Burruss’ restaurant owes more than $150,000 in back rent plus other expenses, lawsuit says
- Peach Pass officials say scammers are getting more creative with phony texts
- 1 arrested in hazing death of college student pledging DeKalb-based fraternity
The woman’s cause of death is under review by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group