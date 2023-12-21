DeKalb County PD finds firearms, nearly 2 dozen pounds of drugs in Stonecrest after anonymous tip

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After receiving an anonymous tip, DeKalb County Police officers said they got a warrant to search a home in Stonecrest on Tuesday afternoon and found nearly two dozen pounds of drugs and multiple firearms.

According to DKPD, the tip came in to their Narcotics Hotline.

Serving the search warrant on Fannin Court, police found and seized four firearms, more than 22 pounds of high grade marijuana, 15 hydrocodone pills, six oxycodone pills, a bottle of promethazine, and an unknown amount of cash, according to police.

The same evening, DKPD said five felony arrests were made, thanking the anonymous tipster for helping them get more guns and drugs off the streets of the county.

Anyone who wants to file an anonymous narcotics complaint can fill out a form online or call 770-724-7762.

