DeKalb County extends data center moratorium another 100 days

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County has decided to extend its moratorium on data centers.

The moratorium affects permitting and other authorizations for any new data centers and expanding any currently existing data centers in the unincorporated parts of the county.

It will now continue through September 26.

The move passed the DeKalb County Commission in a 5-2 vote.

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“The 100-day moratorium extension comes as county leaders continue reviewing proposed regulations governing the location, design, environmental impact, and operation of data centers throughout DeKalb County,” a news release said on Tuesday.

“This has never been about opposing technology or economic development. It’s about making sure we fully understand the impacts before decisions are made that could affect our communities for decades,” Commissioner Nicole Massiah said in a statement.

The extension also gives people across DeKalb County, as well as county leaders, additional time to review what will ultimately be a final proposal for an ordinance on data centers.

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