DeKalb County Animal Services’ ‘Bark & Chill’ event to be held Oct. 5 in Tucker

DeKalb County Super District 7 Commissioner Dr. LaDena Bolton, along with Pups and Pumps Charity, District 2 Commissioner Michelle Long Spears, DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, and the DeKalb County Animal Services Advisory Board, will hold its first “Bark & Chill” Community and Pet Ice Cream Social in Tucker on Oct. 5.

The free event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tucker Brewing Company, is designed to shine a light on DeKalb County’s shelter overpopulation crisis, as well as encourage “pet adoptions and responsible ownership through fun, education, and community connection,” according to a news release.

Bodae Vogt, who serves on the District 7 DeKalb County Animal Services Advisory Board, said he was tasked with organizing the event shortly after he was appointed to the board.

“I grew up having rabbits and dogs, and the first dog I ever adopted came from the DeKalb animal shelter,” Vogt said. “He was on the euthanasia list, and it was great to give him a second chance.”

Eight to 10 dogs, as well as some kittens that are ready for adoption, will be at the Oct. 5 event, Vogt said. All of the dogs, who are currently living with foster families, have been fully vetted and “ready to go to the next steps.”

