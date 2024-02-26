DeKalb Co. updates video surveillance requirements for convenience store, gas station owners

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There have been some changes to the rules about video surveillance systems (VSS) at DeKalb County gas stations.

On Feb. 14, amendments to the VSS ordinance were passed unanimously by the Board of Commissioners.

In 2022, the ordinance was passed and required gas stations, convenience stores, and high-risk businesses to operate a 24-hour VSS with quality footage, storage, and lighting.

The Board of Commissioners said the goal behind the ordinance was to capture video of crimes committed at these businesses.

The current update to the ordinance reduces the storage time of footage from 60 days to 30 days and removes the requirement that each gas pump must have a dedicated camera.

“As we have set about bringing businesses into compliance, it was necessary to make minor updates to the VSS ordinance,” Commissioner Cochran-Johnson said. “These modifications in no way compromise safety. We have found that several gas and service stations have aerial video capture systems that meet the standard set out in the spirit of the ordinance. So, we are not requiring those locations to install a camera at each gas pump. Also, due to the cost associated with the storage of footage, we believe the cost of holding footage 60 days outweighs the benefit. We have found that, generally, both the county and the business will be aware if a crime has been committed within 30 days – so we have adjusted the video storage accordingly.”

Convenience stores and high-risk businesses must keep a VSS in continuous operation 24 hours a day, monitor a minimum of 75 feet of building exterior and all gas pumps, and video footage must contain the date and time and be stored for 30 days.

DeKalb County defines a high-risk business as any business that has three calls for police services within 30 days.

